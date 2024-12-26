RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Markets surge in early trade

December 26, 2024  10:09
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday amid a rally in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip bank stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 425.5 points to 78,898.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 123.85 points to 23,851.50. 

From the 30 blue-chip stocks, State Bank of India, Maruti, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were among the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory. US markets were closed on Wednesday for Christmas. -- PTI
Test Updates: Sundar strikes; Labuschagne out for 72

New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!

Join us on the live show immediately after close of play on Day 1 of the MCG Test, December 26, 2024.Post your thoughts in comments. Ask questions via the chat interface -- which we will respond to in real time.

Will ICC ban Kohli for 'inappropriate contact'?

Virat Kohli's conduct came under the microscope in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Thursday after a clash of shoulders with teen debutant Sam Konstas, but the incident did little to knock the Australian wonder boy off his stride.

LIVE! Pushpa 2 row: Telugu film industry to meet CM today

Massive cyberattack disrupts flights in Japan

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday that its network had been targeted by a cyberattack, leading to delays of up to an hour for at least 14 domestic flights and disruptions to some international flights as well, Kyodo News reported.

