Markets surge in early trade





From the 30 blue-chip stocks, State Bank of India, Maruti, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were among the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory. US markets were closed on Wednesday for Christmas. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday amid a rally in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip bank stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 425.5 points to 78,898.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 123.85 points to 23,851.50.