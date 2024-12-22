RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IAS coaching institute fined for misleading ads

December 22, 2024  13:53
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on a coaching institute Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study for misleading advertisements, the government body said on Sunday.

The CCPA found that Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study Institute concealed important information about the courses taken by students it claimed had cleared the prestigious Indian Civil Services Exam (CSE) in its advertisements.

The institute's ads claimed '13 students in the top 100', '28 students in the top 200', and '39 students in the top 300' in the UPSC CSE 2023, and prominently displayed successful candidates' names and photos, an official statement said.

The institute used terms like 'Shubhra Ranjan IAS' and 'Students of Shubra Ranjan IAS' in its advertisements and letterheads, creating a deceptive impression that Shubra Ranjan is/was an IAS officer, it added.

The consumer regulator said the advertisements violated provisions of the Consumer Protection Act of 2019 related to misleading advertisements by 'deliberately concealing important information'.

The lack of proper disclosure about successful students' course details deprived consumers of making an informed choice while selecting coaching institutes, the CCPA said, asking Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study to discontinue the misleading ads.

On November 22, CCPA imposed a Rs 7 lakh penalty on Vajirao & Reddy Institute for misleading advertisements regarding the results of the UPSC CSE 2022.

CCPA has so far issued 45 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading ads and imposed a penalty of Rs 63.60 lakh on 20 coaching institutes, directing them to discontinue the misleading advertisements.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, through the National Consumer Helpline, has successfully intervened at a pre-litigation stage to ensure justice for students and aspirants who enrolled for the UPSC Civil Services, IIT and other entrance examinations.   -- PTI
