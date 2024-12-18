RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


JNU students screen BBC's Modi docu despite warning

December 18, 2024  09:18
Several students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday held the screening of a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defying an advisory issued by the university administration warning of strict action.
   
The screening, organised by the Left-backed All India Students' Federation (AISF), was initially planned to be displayed on a projector.
 
However, the organisers claimed that security personnel damaged the projector. Consequently, the students screened the documentary on a laptop at the university's Ganga Dhaba, where scores of students gathered to watch it in the presence of security personnel.
 
On Monday, the JNU administration had issued an advisory cautioning students against participating in the screening, stating that it could "disrupt communal harmony" on campus.
 
The university warned of strict disciplinary measures if the directive was violated.

AISF leaders alleged that the administration and security personnel were attempting to stifle dissent and curb freedom of expression.
 
"The cyclopes (JNU security personnel) manhandled the students and the JNUSU joint secretary Sajid. They damaged the projector but still the students watched the documentary in protest. They have refused to surrender before this tyranny. They have refused to give up on their rights of freedom of speech and protest," an AISF representative alleged.
 
The JNUSU, in a statement, condemned the advisory issued by the varsity calling it an attack on the students' fundamental rights. -- PTI
