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Punjab: Warring writes to PM, seeks a ban on 'Lawrence of Punjab'

Thu, 23 April 2026
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18:51
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring./ANI Photo
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring./ANI Photo
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the airing of ZEE5 docu-series on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 'Lawrence of Punjab'.

Warring has been opposing the web series, claiming that it would glorify gangster culture.

In a letter to the prime minister, Warring said the series is based on the life of the dreaded and notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"The movie/series aims to glorify someone who has been involved in so many gruesome crimes, including the brutal murder of the most popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. We in Punjab have strong objections to this series for many reasons Punjab is a holy land of 'Gurus', 'Rishi' and 'Pirs'. You have yourself spent a lot of time in Punjab. You know Punjab's history and culture as much," he said.

"Should such a holy land with a glorious history and culture be identified with a gangster? That is what the OTT series wants to project," he said.

He asserted that glorifying crime and the gangster culture could leave a "dangerous and disastrous" impact on the impressionable young minds.

"Instead of discouraging crime and gangster culture, which we all should aspire for, the web series will glorify it. Punjab does not need any introduction. Identifying Punjab with a criminal and a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi is an insult to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

"We must nip the evil in the bud and we seek your personal intervention to ban the series from getting aired," said the Ludhiana MP.

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