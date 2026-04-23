Kidnapped youth rescued after 5 days in UP's Hapur, 6 arrested

22:05

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The police also recovered part of the ransom money, weapons and a car used in the crime, the officials said.





According to superintendent of police Gyananjay Singh, the youth, Fazil, was going home in Gajraula from Deoband on April 17 when he was intercepted near the Allabakhshpur toll plaza by two of the accused, Salman and Masood. The two, along with their accomplices Akash, Rahul and Neeraj, abducted him at gunpoint.





"The kidnappers took Fazil to Aligarh, where he was kept hostage at the residence of Rahul and his wife Shikha," Singh said.





The accused initially demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for Fazil's release.





His family paid approximately Rs 12.5 lakh to the kidnappers, he said.





Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Garh police and the SWAT unit intercepted the accused near Vedanta College on Syana road here. During the operation, Fazil was successfully rescued and the six accused were arrested, Singh said. -- PTI

A youth kidnapped five days ago was rescued by police in Hapuron Thursday and six people, including a woman, were arrested, officials said.