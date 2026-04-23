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Assembly polls: Assam Cong forms teams to prevent 'irregularites' during counting

Thu, 23 April 2026
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The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted seven special teams to ensure security measures are in place to prevent any irregularities during the vote counting process on May 4.

Following discussions between AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the special teams were constituted to visit various districts across the state, ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly polls, a party release said on Thursday.

A record 85.96 percent of Assam's 2.50 crore electorate exercised their franchise in the April 9 assembly polls, the Election Commission had said.

These teams have been instructed to inspect the 'strongrooms', meet party candidates, and hold discussions with district administrations from April 25.

In Upper Assam, the team comprises leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia, Raju Sahu, Utpal Gogoi, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog, David Phukan, and Mrityunjay Duwarah and they will visit Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. -- PTI

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