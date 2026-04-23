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Mine-laying boats in Hormuz will be shot, warns Trump

Thu, 23 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had ordered the United States Navy to "shoot and kill" any boat found laying mines in the 
Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there should be "no hesitation" in dealing with such vessels, while claiming that enemy naval ships were "at the bottom of the sea."

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up 
level! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said in the post.

He also said US mine-sweeping operations were underway in the strategic waterway and had been ordered to continue at "a tripled up level," signalling heightened maritime security measures in the region.

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