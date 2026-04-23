MP: Man shot dead in Jabalpur; property dispute suspected

20:40





Teams also carried out checks on the routes leading out of the city, but the shooters are still at large, he said.



Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said a dispute linked to a land deal in Raipur might have triggered the crime.





Atkins was a civil engineer and was involved in construction work and property dealings, they said.



The police are probing all angles and have brought a father-son duo under the scanner in connection with the case, an official said. -- PTI

A 32-year-old man involved in construction work and property dealings was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday, with the police suspecting it to be the fallout of a land dispute.The incident took place around 8 am near Shiv Shakti Tiraha in Sanjay Nagar when Clarence Atkins was returning home after dropping his child at school, city superintendent of police Satish Kumar Sahu told reporters.Two masked youths approached him on a motorcycle and fired at his head from close range before fleeing the spot, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ranjhi police station, he said.Atkins was rushed to a hospital before being referred to a medical college, where he died during treatment in the afternoon, the official said.The police scanned footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and identified some suspects, he said.