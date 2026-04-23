Tomato ketchup thrown at Iran's exiled crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

20:06

Reza Pahlavi attacked by ketchup in Berlin/ Image courtesy Iranian state media/ANI Photo

Iranian state media broadcaster on Thursday shared a video where exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi was seen getting attacked with tomato ketchup.



In a 47-second clip posted by IRNA, it was seen that Pahlavi was exiting a building in Berlin when he was attacked by a man who threw a red liquid on his back. The man was soon grabbed by security members as Reza Pahlavi was escorted to a car standing ahead of several people waving flags of Iran.



Politico reported on Thursday that Pahlavi had called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to abandon talks with Tehran as European leaders prepared to gather in Cyprus for an EU Summit.



As per Politico, Pahlavi told reporters in Berlin, "If your governments continue to focus only on somehow maintaining the status quo, you're neither helping us liberate ourselves, nor are you truly addressing the concerns that you will have down the line. It should be the prerogative of democratic governments not to be dictated [to] by a bunch of thugs and terrorists."



Pahlavi has time and again presented himself as a leader capable of steering a transitional administration in Iran.



According to Politico, he called on EU leaders to apply more pressure on the regime in Tehran. -- ANI