HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Once man gets married, he is bound to maintain wife: HC

Thu, 23 April 2026
Share:
21:46
Allahabad high court/ANI Photo
Allahabad high court/ANI Photo
The Allahabad high court has held that a man cannot escape the responsibility of maintaining his wife due to financial hardship, observing that one who believes he cannot maintain should not get married in the first place.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran rejected a plea filed by a husband challenging a family court order directing him to pay maintenance to his wife during the pendency of a matrimonial dispute case.

"Once a man marries a woman, he is bound under the law to maintain her," the bench said.

In the present case, the family court had directed the appellant-husband, Tej Bahadur Maurya, to pay Rs 4,000 as interim maintenance to his wife.

The husband moved the high court arguing that the family court did not take his financial condition into account while passing the impugned order.

He further said that the family court overlooked the fact that the wife is living with another man and that there was a mutual separation between the parties through an affidavit.

The bench noted that the family court had properly considered these allegations.

The high court took into account the claim of the respondent-wife that she has to bear the burden of maintaining her children and she is without any source of independent income.

After going through the record, the bench in its order passed on April 7 opined that keeping in view the cost of living today, it cannot be said that the amount is excessive and unaffordable for the appellant. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Highest ever turnout in WB, TN since Independence: CEC
LIVE! Highest ever turnout in WB, TN since Independence: CEC

IPL 2026 UPDATES: MI vs CSK: Hosein gets his second
IPL 2026 UPDATES: MI vs CSK: Hosein gets his second

US in damage-control mode after Trump's India repost row
US in damage-control mode after Trump's India repost row

The US embassy spokesperson issued a statement clarifying President Trump's views on India after a controversial social media repost. The statement emphasised the strong relationship between the two countries and Trump's positive view of...

West Bengal sees 90 pc voter turnout till 5 pm, TN 82 pc
West Bengal sees 90 pc voter turnout till 5 pm, TN 82 pc

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw a massive voter participation during the ongoing assembly elections, with turnout reaching 89.93 per cent and 82.24 per cent respectively by 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

Kerala braces for heatwave: IMD issues orange alert
Kerala braces for heatwave: IMD issues orange alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to urge caution. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius in some districts. Strict guidelines have been...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO