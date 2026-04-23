Foetus found in toilet at Bengaluru Foxconn facility, police register case

20:16

The police have registered a case after an unidentified foetus was discovered in a women's toilet at the Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Private Limited premises in Devanahalli here.



The incident occurred on Tuesday night.



According to the police, the incident came to light at the A41 building of the facility located in Doddagollahalli village under Vishwanathapura police station limits.



The discovery was made following a complaint filed by a company employee.



Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body of a child, and Section 103, which pertains to punishment for murder, if evidence later establishes intentional killing.



According to the complaint lodged by V S Krishnaraj, a senior engineer in the security department, the matter initially appeared to be a routine housekeeping issue.



On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women's toilet and informed a supervisor, who then alerted a technician.



As the technician's duty shift had ended, it was decided to clear the blockage the next morning, the FIR stated, adding that the matter was also reported internally to the project manager and central security personnel.



The police said that on the morning of April 22, at around 9 am, the blockage was inspected and found to be a foetus. -- PTI