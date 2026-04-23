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Highest ever turnout in WB, TN since Independence: CEC

Thu, 23 April 2026
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TN Chief Minister M K Stalin along with his wife Durga Stalin after casting their votes at a polling station in Chennai./ANI Photo
TN Chief Minister M K Stalin along with his wife Durga Stalin after casting their votes at a polling station in Chennai./ANI Photo
Saluting voters for their active participation in the festival of democracy, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Thursday that West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since Independence as polling concluded at 6 pm.

"Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence - ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 percent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 84.80 percent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 percent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 percent, Birbhum at 93.70 percent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 percent, and Murshidabad at 92.93 percent. 

The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90 percent mark. -- ANI

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