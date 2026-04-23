Rupee plummets past 94/USD level; settles 33 paise lower

19:33

The rupee extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session, settling 33 paise lower at 94.11 (provisional) on Thursday and breached the 94-level for the second time in a month amid soaring crude oil prices as West Asia peace talks moved to an uncertain trajectory.



Massive selling of domestic equities and incessant withdrawal of foreign funds amid rising worldwide demand for the American currency further weighed on the domestic unit, which has lost over 1 percent in a week, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.03 and hit an intra-day low of 94.17 against the greenback. It also touched the day's high of 93.98 before ending at 94.11 (provisional) against the US dollar, logging a loss of 33 paise from the previous closing level.



The rupee declined 34 paise to settle at 93.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday, the third straight day of fall.



In the past four sessions, the domestic unit has lost 120 paise, or nearly 1.3 per cent, since the closing level of 92.91 recorded on April 17.