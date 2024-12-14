RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Attackers of Constitution posing as...: BJP MP

December 14, 2024  17:16
image
Bharatiya Janata party MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, saying the "attackers" of the Constitution are posing as "champions" of the Constitution in a "hypocritical drama" that is going on for decades in the country.

Participating in a two-day debate in the Lower House on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the Bangalore South MP alleged that parties like the Congress consider India not as a civilisational state or a nation but "a mere hotchpotch union of states".

"For a very long time, a big hypocritical drama has been conducted in this country, where those who are the attackers of the Constitution have posed themselves as champions of the Constitution. This hypocrisy must be exposed. For a very long time, this hypocrisy has continued.

"The BJP is the protector of the Constitution and the protector of territorial integrity. Other political parties like the Congress consider India not as a civilisational state, not as a nation, but a mere hotchpotch union of states. This is an attack on the Constitution. It is this difference in the philosophy of approaching the nation and the Constitution that resulted in the Congress and its successive dynast prime ministers attacking not just the Constitution but the very soul of this country," he said.

Surya alleged that the insertion of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Constitution was an attempt at making it rigid.

"The forcible insertion of (the words) socialist and secular in the Indian Constitution, during the 42nd amendment, was not the first attempt at introducing these two ideas in the Constitution and making the Constitution rigid. Even during the Constituent Assembly debates, a proposal was made to add (the words) socialist and secular into the Constitution's Preamble and this was categorically rejected by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and the reason is very telling," he added.

The MP noted that a lot of opposition members said on Friday that the Congress did this with a laudable objective.

"Their only objective was to create a monopoly for dynasty in politics and a monopoly in the economy, so there will be no challenge to the Congress party's first family. The idea was that by bringing socialism, by saying that there was only one type of government and only one type of party, dynastic rule was perpetuated and the idea was that politics will be controlled by the dynasty's monopoly and the economy, in turn, would be controlled by the states' monopoly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Attackers of Constitution posing as...: BJP MP
LIVE! Attackers of Constitution posing as...: BJP MP

BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha
BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for claiming to protect the Constitution while citing V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about it. He also drew parallels to the story of 'Eklavya' to illustrate the BJP's...

6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, 12-year-old held
6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, 12-year-old held

The boy told police that he sent the mail after seeing media reports about several schools in Delhi getting bomb threats. He believed that he would not get caught as none of the accused in the earlier cases had been caught yet, the...

Delhi march: Tear gas, water cannons use on farmers
Delhi march: Tear gas, water cannons use on farmers

The action came after a 'jatha' of 101 farmers, who resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Saturday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border, reached the barricades put up by the Haryana security...

Shameful that under your watch...: Kejriwal to Shah
Shameful that under your watch...: Kejriwal to Shah

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi, citing rising crime rates and recent bomb threats to schools and the IGI airport....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances