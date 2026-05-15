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NEET-UG exam will be computer-based from next year

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, and said the medical entrance exam will be computer-based test from next year onwards as part of reforms in view of allegations of irregularities linked to it.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan said students' future remains the government's topmost priority, adding that there will be "zero tolerance" for any irregularities found in the conduct of the NEET-UG. Strict action is being taken, he said.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

Informing that the duration of the re-test has been extended by 15 minutes, Pradhan said the candidates will also get to choose their preferred test cities again and that they will get their admit cards by June 14, he said.

The central government will also coordinate transport arrangements for the students with the state governments, he said.

"Our topmost priority is the future of the students. I want to appeal to society, especially to all students, to appear for the examination without fear. The government stands with you. We will not let malpractice happen this time," he said.

"We did not want any mafia conspiracy or money power to snatch away your seat. We did not want that to happen. That is why we had to take a tough decision. As guardians, as officials entrusted with responsibility, and as a minister, we are all deeply saddened and concerned by what has happened," the minister said.

The minister said after irregularities surfaced last time, the Radhakrishnan Committee was constituted, and its recommendations were implemented.

"Despite that, this incident occurred. Therefore, our first step was to cancel the examination," he said.

"To those creating fear and disturbances, I want to say through you: stay away from the upcoming examination process. Otherwise, they will have to face punishment," Pradhan added. -- PTI

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