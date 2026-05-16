Another FIR lodged against SP spokesperson over remarks against Brahmins

08:44

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati/Courtesy X

Another FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district over allegations of hurting sentiments and making objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community, the police said on Friday.



Earlier, the police in Ghaziabad and Noida had also lodged FIRs on similar charges against Bhati, who has said he was taken out of context on the basis of a video clip from his longer statement made during an event.



The latest case was registered on the complaint of Akhil alias Anurag Tiwari, a resident of Tikar village under Dhanpatganj police station limits.



According to the complaint, the complainant watched the video on his mobile phone on May 12, in which Bhati was allegedly seen using abusive and insulting language against the Brahmin community during an event in New Delhi.



The complainant alleged that objectionable remarks were made in the video, comparing the Brahmin community with "prostitutes", thereby hurting the dignity and sentiments of the community, according to the police.



Additional superintendent of police Vrij Narayan Singh said the case was registered at the Dhanpatganj police station on May 14 on the basis of the complaint.



He said the investigation has been handed over to inspector Mahendra Kumar and the police have started a probe into the matter. -- ANI