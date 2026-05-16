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Telangana: Bomb threat email to RGI Airport turns out hoax, case registered

Sat, 16 May 2026
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A bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Friday evening turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.

According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm on Friday. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found.

"We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

The RGI Airport received a similar bomb threat scare via email in November last year, which had prompted authorities to divert an IndiGo flight and intensify security measures at the airport.

According to an RGIA official, "On 01.11.2025 at about 0535 hrs, a message was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in from email ID Papaita Rajan at 05.25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad."

In March 2026, a bomb threat mail, which was sent to the Meteorological Department in Hyderabad, claiming the implantation of 14 RDX Bombs at the Hyderabad IMD office, turned out to be a hoax. -- ANI

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