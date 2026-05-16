Day after HC verdict, devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala

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Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday./ANI Photo

Devotees entered the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district on Saturday to offer prayers after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site.



A few devotees gathered and offered prayers inside the premises today following the court's order.



A devotee welcomed the verdict and said they were now able to offer prayers without restrictions.



"After years, we got the chance to have darshan without any obstacle. The court gave a great verdict. I will come here every day to offer prayers," the devotee told the reporters.



The Madhya Pradesh HC on Friday delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.



ASI lawyer Aviral Vikas Khare highlighted the legal framework of the decision, stating, "The key highlights of this order are that the Bhojshala site has been designated as a 'Protected Monument,' a status it has held since the year 1904. This implies that the entire administration and regulation of this monument shall remain exclusively with the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India); in essence, the supervision of this site will rest solely with the ASI." -- ANI