HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Day after HC verdict, devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala

Sat, 16 May 2026
Share:
09:43
Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday./ANI Photo
Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday./ANI Photo
Devotees entered the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district on Saturday to offer prayers after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site.

A few devotees gathered and offered prayers inside the premises today following the court's order.

A devotee welcomed the verdict and said they were now able to offer prayers without restrictions.

"After years, we got the chance to have darshan without any obstacle. The court gave a great verdict. I will come here every day to offer prayers," the devotee told the reporters.

The Madhya Pradesh HC on Friday delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

ASI lawyer Aviral Vikas Khare highlighted the legal framework of the decision, stating, "The key highlights of this order are that the Bhojshala site has been designated as a 'Protected Monument,' a status it has held since the year 1904. This implies that the entire administration and regulation of this monument shall remain exclusively with the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India); in essence, the supervision of this site will rest solely with the ASI." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Day after HC verdict, devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala
LIVE! Day after HC verdict, devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala

Govt Defends Soft Approach To Fuel Crisis
Govt Defends Soft Approach To Fuel Crisis

'PM Modi is trying to reduce the volume of fuel consumed instead of raising prices sharply.'

Xi backs open Hormuz, opposes nuclear-armed Iran: Trump
Xi backs open Hormuz, opposes nuclear-armed Iran: Trump

United States and China have agreed that "Iran can't have nuclear weapons," and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, according to US President Donald Trump.

'Don't Know Whether Vijay Understands...'
'Don't Know Whether Vijay Understands...'

'...the enormous responsibility and faith the youth has put on his shoulders, that he is going to solve their problems.'

UAE to store 30 mn barrels of crude in India's reserve
UAE to store 30 mn barrels of crude in India's reserve

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday shared key details on agreements between India and the UAE, stating that the UAE will store up to 30 million barrels of crude oil in India's strategic petroleum reserve following Prime Minister...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO