Fire breaks out in Jaipur Express coach at Hyderabad railway station

08:29





The incident took place at Nampally station in the city in which the air-conditioned coach caught fire while the train was halted at the platform.





There is no report of injuries or casualties in the incident.





The fire control room received an emergency call at around 6:40 pm, following which fire tenders from Niloufer outpost and Water Bowser from Gowliguda were immediately turned out to the scene.





Fire Services personnel promptly engaged in firefighting operations and brought the fire under control within a short time, according to an official statement.



District fire officer Hyderabad, Thagaram Venkanna, rushed to the spot and personally monitored the entire operation.





He swiftly mobilised the fire team and disaster response team to enhance the firefighting and rescue operations at the site.



According to preliminary observations, the fire originated from the air conditioning unit of the coach. Due to the quick response of the fire services department, a major disaster was averted. -- ANI

Fire broke out in an AC coach of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Express at a railway station in Hyderabad on Friday evening.