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IUML says it expects 5 Cabinet berths in Kerala

Sat, 16 May 2026
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11:26
IUML Kerala chief Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal/ANI Photo
IUML Kerala chief Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal/ANI Photo
Indian Union Muslim League state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has said that although the party has not staked any formal claim for cabinet positions in the state government, it expects to get five berths.

Thangal was speaking to reporters late Friday night before boarding a train to Thiruvananthapuram, where United Democratic Front allies are meeting to finalise the cabinet.

In the 2011-2016 Oommen Chandy government, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had five ministers.

"We did not stake any claims. The discussions are going on. We expect that in the final decision, all aspects will be taken into account," he said.

On being targeted by opposition parties and caste organisations over the selection of the chief minister, Thangal said, "Stones are pelted only at trees that bear fruit."

"It was the decision of the Congress high command to select VD Satheesan as the Chief Minister after examining all aspects. It is known to all. There was no pressure from the IUML behind it," he said.

Regarding Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's dissent over being denied the chief minister's post, Thangal said the IUML maintains good relations with all UDF leaders and wants everyone to move forward unitedly.

He said the IUML ministers have not yet been decided and would be finalised after the party meeting. -- PTI

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