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Four-year-old boy falls into borewell in Punjab, rescue operation underway

Sat, 16 May 2026
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A four-year-old boy fell into a newly dug borewell while playing near his house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday evening, and rescue operations at the site are on, officials said.

The incident took place at Chak Samana village near Bhikhowal on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road.

The boy has been identified as Gurkaran Singh, son of Ravinder Singh.

Hoshiarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Parampreet Singh said the borewell was around 250 feet deep and all efforts were being made to rescue the child.

Punjab minister Ravjot Singh said preliminary information suggested that the child was trapped at a depth of around 20 to 25 feet. 

He said the borewell belonged to the child's family and had recently been made operational, but the work to fill gravel and soil around it was still pending, due to which the child accidentally fell into it.

Police and district administration teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched a rescue operation.

Ravjot Singh and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal also reached the site to monitor the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik and other senior officials were supervising the rescue efforts. -- PTI

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