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Chennai devotee donates electric bus to TTD in Andhra

Sat, 16 May 2026
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A Chennai-based devotee on Saturday donated an electric bus to TTD, which the temple body promised to utilise for freely ferrying pilgrims.

Vardhaman Jain handed over the keys of the bus to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary.

"Jain donated an electric bus to TTD on Saturday morning," said an official press release from the temple body.

The donor performed special prayers for the bus in front of the Sri Venkateswara temple.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. -- PTI

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