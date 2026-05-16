Police raid 15 places in Baramulla; seize 'incriminating material' linked to JeI

10:51

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The police on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in connection with a UAPA case against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.



Search operations were carried out at more than 15 locations including Jamia Qadeem, Naseem Bagh, Krankshivan, Tarzoo, Amargarh, Warpora, Bomai, Boitingoo and other areas of Sopore in north Kashmir.



During the searches, incriminating material including literature linked with the banned organisation was seized and taken into custody for further investigation, officials said.



The action came in connection with an FIR registered against the JeI at Sopore police station, under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



The coordinated operation was conducted after obtaining proper search warrants from the designated UAPA court, and carried out in accordance with due legal procedure in presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, officials said.



The action forms part of the continued efforts of Sopore Police to identify and take action against individuals involved in activities linked with banned organisations and anti-national networks, they said, adding that further investigation is in progress. -- PTI