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ISIS second in command eliminated, says Trump

Sat, 16 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that the US military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, eliminated the second-in-command of the global terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in a "complex and precise" military operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the "second in command of ISIS globally", was eliminated during the joint operation, adding that the operation targeted him in Africa, where he was allegedly hiding.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," the post read.

Trump also thanked the Government of Nigeria for its cooperation in the mission

"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the post added. -- ANI

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