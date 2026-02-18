India should be among top three AI superpowers: Modi

10:04





As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced in the national capital marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on artificial intelligence is being organised in the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special interview to ANI's text service underlined the guiding spirit of the summit under the umbrella "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye" ("Welfare for all, happiness for all").





The Summit brings together the Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development.





Prime Minister Modi in his interview highlights India's vision for this new era highlighting that AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric. The transcript of the Prime Minister's interview to ANI is as follows:





India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 for the first time anywhere in the Global South.





The Motto of the Summit is "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye" (Welfare for all, happiness of all). What's the vision of this Summit, and why this motto?





PM Narendra Modi: Today, AI stands at a civilisational inflection point. It can expand human capability in unprecedented ways, but it can also test existing social foundations if left unguided. That is why we have deliberately framed this Summit around Impact that ensures meaningful and equitable outcomes, not just innovation.





The guiding spirit, "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye", reflects India's civilisational philosophy. The end goal of technology should be 'Welfare for All, Happiness of All'. Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it. The Summit is structured around People, Planet and Progress. AI systems draw upon knowledge and data generated across societies worldwide. Therefore, we want AI's benefits to be diffused to everyone and not just hoarded by early adopters."





"As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, India is creating a platform that amplifies under-represented voices and development priorities. AI governance, inclusive datasets, climate applications, agricultural productivity, public health, and multilingual access are not peripheral issues for us. They are central.





"Our vision is clear: AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his thoughts on India's transformative potential and the role the country can play in the AI revolution. Replying to ANI's 'X' post of his interview, the Prime Minister wrote, "As India hosts the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, I've shared my thoughts on the transformative potential of AI, the role India can play in the AI revolution and more in this interview with ANI."