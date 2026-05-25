Delhi govt cuts domestic travel expenses for staff by 25%

16:23

The Delhi government has issued new directives to reduce the domestic travel expenses of its officials by 25 per cent as part of its "austerity" measures in response to uncertain global fuel supplies affecting the country's economy.



The government has already restricted all official foreign travel for its personnel, including officers and staff members, until further notice.



A communication by the Finance Department to various government departments stated that, considering the current economic climate and the necessity for prudent financial management, both the Government of India and the Delhi government have implemented several "austerity and expenditure rationalisation measures."



These measures are designed to curb unnecessary expenses and address fiscal imbalances caused, among other factors, by rising global oil prices and other economic pressures, it said.



As part of this initiative, domestic travel expenses must be regulated so that each department stays within its allocated budget, reflecting the mandatory 25 per cent reduction compared to the previous financial year, the order said. -- PTI