Iranian FM to miss UN Security Council meeting over US visa issues

18:01

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi/File image





Addressing reporters, the spokesperson confirmed that while the interlocutors have successfully found common ground on a substantial number of areas, it would be premature to view an agreement as imminent.



"It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation," Baqaei said.



Shedding further light on the narrow scope of these fragile talks, the spokesperson indicated that the focus remains strictly regional for now.





According to the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA, the foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage, we are not discussing details of the nuclear issue." -- ANI

The scheduled visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to New York has been called off due to US visa complications encountered during preparations, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.As a result of these travel issues, the top diplomat will not participate in the high-level United Nations Security Council session.This diplomatic friction over travel permissions comes at a sensitive time, as back-channel negotiations continue to face hurdles on the ground. Reflecting the mounting frustration, Tehran has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the continuously shifting positions coming from Washington as diplomatic talks to end hostilities persist, warning that such flip-flops are making the negotiation process significantly more complex.The domestic criticism was voiced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei during her weekly media briefing on Monday.