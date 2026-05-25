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Amit Shah to visit borders areas in next two weeks

Mon, 25 May 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the country's border areas within the next two weeks, taking stock of security during his interactions with local officials and senior BSF officers, officials said on Monday.

Shah will arrive in Bikaner on Monday, where he will visit the border outpost of the BSF at Sanchu on Tuesday. He will attend the 'Prahari Sammelan' and virtually inaugurate barracks for women personnel.

Later in the day, he will review the border security with senior BSF officers in Bikaner. The meeting will also include representatives from the Union home ministry and senior officers from the five districts that share a border with Pakistan, officials informed.

The home minister will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on May 29, where he is scheduled to visit another BSF border outpost.

In June, Shah is likely to visit the nation's eastern borders with Bangladesh, starting with a trip to Tripura on June 5, followed by a visit to West Bengal later in the month. -- PTI

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