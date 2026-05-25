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Wife Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan

Mon, 25 May 2026
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Actor Dharmendra conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening, with wife Hema Malini receiving the award.

The President also conferred the Padma Vibhushan on violinist N Rajam, Padma Bhushan on ex-Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari and banker Uday Kotak.

President Droupadi Murmu is to present 66 Padma awards at the first civil investiture ceremony for 2026 to be held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later.

The ceremony is being attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

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