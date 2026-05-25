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Hundreds rescued after Gulmarg cable car develops technical snag

Mon, 25 May 2026
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Hundreds of tourists were stranded aboard the largest cable car at a Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the cable car system developed technical problems, officials said.

Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as Gondola, were suspended following malfunction, they said.

Officials said hundreds of tourists who were enjoying the ride, were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, they said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government is "closely monitoring" the situation.

All cabins are intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground, the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic," he added. -- PTI

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