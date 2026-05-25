Three AIADMK rebel MLAs tender resignation, meet Aadhav Arjuna

15:24

C Ve Shanmugam

Three AIADMK legislators who were part of the rebel group led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Monday and tendered their resignation.



The three legislators -- Maragatham Kumaravel, who won from Maduranthakam, Sathyabama from Dharapuram, and Jayakumar, who got elected from Perundurai Assembly constituency -- on AIADMK tickets, called on the Speaker at the Secretariat here and submitted their resignations.



Shortly thereafter, they met TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna at his chamber. They are likely to join the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.



The three were among the 25 legislators who voted in support of the TVK government during the floor test, defying the party diktat. PTI