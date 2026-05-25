Rupee rises 35 paise to close at 95.25/USD

16:00

The rupee appreciated 35 paise to close at 95.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, registering the third straight session of gain, on optimism that the US and Iran were moving close to a peace deal even though they remained at odds over key issues, including blockades on the Strait of Hormuz.



Forex traders said the rupee registered its third straight session of gain after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in a media interaction, said that the central bank will do "whatever is required" to ensure orderly price discovery in the forex market. -- PTI