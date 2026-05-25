If Rubio knew the history...: Iran reacts to Taj Mahal visit

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Iran In Hyderabad reacts to Marco Rubio posing at the Taj Mahal.



"If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn't have posed for a picture here. This monument was built out for the love of emperor's Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects -- meanwhile his government today threatens to wipe out Iranian civilization, insulting other civilizations," the consulate posted on X.



United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday visited the iconic Taj Mahal along with his wife Jeanette Rubio and hailed the monument as one of the treasures of the world.



They spent around one and a half hours at the Taj Mahal and wrote in the visitors' book, "Thank you for allowing us to visit one of the true treasures of the World."



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also accompanied them during the visit.