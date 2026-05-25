Marco Rubio wears a suit in 43C at Jaipur's Amber Fort

15:40

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday visited the iconic Amber fort in Jaipur with his wife Jeanette Rubio.



The Rubios, flanked by security personnel, were given a traditional Rajasthani welcome at the 16th-century fort built by Raja Man Singh. They witnessed cultural performances featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi and Ghoomar.



Built with pale yellow and pink sandstone, the fort sits atop a small hill about 11 km from the main city.



Elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit of Rubio, who arrived in India on a four-day trip on Saturday. -- PTI