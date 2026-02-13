Apple to open 6th store in India at...

10:36





It continued expansion with the opening of three stores in 2025--Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and more recently at Apple Noida. "Apple Borivali opens Thursday, February 26 ," Apple said in a statement.





The company's barricade at Borivali store features the distinctive peacock-inspired visual identity first introduced at the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru followed by Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and Apple Noida. "The design signals confidence, detail, and a sense of arrival, seen through Apple's lens of creativity. Apple Borivali will serve a growing community of startups and businesses," the statement said. PTI

iPhone maker Apple has unveiled the barricade for its upcoming Apple Borivali store, which will be its sixth store in India and second in Mumbai, the company said on Friday. The company opened its first store in Mumbai and second store in Delhi in April, 2023.