HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

50 flights planned today between India, West Asia region

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
14:19
image
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia affecting air travel between India and the Gulf region. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation today, Indian carriers are planning 50 flights for March 9 from the West Asia region. 

Passenger movement data for March 7 shows that a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region. The flights carried a total of 8,175 passengers. For March 8, Indian carriers - Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spicejet and Akasa - have planned 49 inbound flights from airports in the region, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, the statement informed. 

"Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and orderly conduct of flight operations," the release noted. 

Moreover, Indian carriers are continuously assessing the ground situation in other airports of the region, so that more flights can be operated by Indian carriers from these places. The Ministry remains in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 50 flights planned today between India, West Asia region
LIVE! 50 flights planned today between India, West Asia region

'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position
'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's position regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace, dialogue, and the safety of civilians, while also prioritising India's...

CBI summons Vijay on Mar 10 for another round of questioning
CBI summons Vijay on Mar 10 for another round of questioning

The CBI has summoned actor Vijay for further questioning regarding the 2025 Karur stampede that resulted in 41 deaths. This follows previous questioning and the gathering of new evidence requiring clarification from the actor.

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

US urged India to buy Russian oil: Trump's Energy Secretary
US urged India to buy Russian oil: Trump's Energy Secretary

The United States has encouraged India to purchase Russian oil already at sea to mitigate supply shortages and price increases amid the West Asia conflict, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This move is described as a...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO