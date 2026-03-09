HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
West Asia conflict: Jaishankar meets Doval, CDS

Mon, 09 March 2026
14:49
Dr S Jaishankar in Parliament today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is holding a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in the parliament. Earlier, Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing the House regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern.

"The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated.

He further noted that the government maintains constant communication with Indians across the Gulf and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains "fully operational," providing active assistance to students caught in the conflict.

The Minister told the House that the embassy has already facilitated the relocation of several students to "safer areas." Furthermore, he indicated that intensive efforts are underway to assist Indians currently stranded in nations such as Qatar and Jordan to ensure they are "brought back safely."

Providing a grim update on the human cost of the maritime disruptions, Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha, "We have lost two Indian mariners (merchant shipping), and one remains missing." -- ANI

