India's cheetah numbers reach 53 after five cubs born at Kuno

Mon, 09 March 2026
Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah, gave birth to five cubs on Monday at the Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking India's Cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. 

Of these, 50 are now in Kuno National Park, and three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. In an X post, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, and lauded the veterinarians and field staff taking care of the big cats at the Kuno National Park. 

He wrote, "Cheetahs cross half-century. A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil--another important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey." 

"This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground. With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation. May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India's cheetah story to even greater heights," the X post read. -- ANI

