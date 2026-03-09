HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Appointing Mojtaba Khamenei Iran's internal matter: China

Mon, 09 March 2026
15:21
China has reacted cautiously to Iran's decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader, describing the development as a domestic issue and urging respect for Iran's sovereignty, as reported by China Daily.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China had taken note of media reports about the leadership change in Iran. He emphasised that the decision regarding Iran's top leadership was made internally and in accordance with the country's legal framework.

"This is a decision by the Iranian side based on its constitution," he said.

The spokesperson added that Beijing does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and believes Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected. 

According to Chinese officials, leadership changes within Iran fall under the jurisdiction of the country's political and religious institutions and should not be subject to outside pressure or intervention, as per China Daily.

Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader, announced the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday. 

The 56-year-old cleric is the son of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed during recent military strikes amid an escalating regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The leadership transition marks a significant moment in Iran's political history, as Mojtaba Khamenei becomes the third supreme leader of the Islamic Republic.

China's statement also comes amid growing tensions in the Middle East, with Israel reportedly warning that it could target any successor to the late Iranian leader. Responding to those threats, Guo reiterated Beijing's opposition to actions that could further destabilise the region. -- ANI

When everyone has footage and no one can verify it, the loudest voice wins, notes Prem Panicker who begins a daily blog on the War in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump stated that the decision regarding the conclusion of the conflict with Iran will be a 'mutual' decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's position regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace, dialogue, and the safety of civilians, while also prioritising India's...

This incident follows a recent arrest of a couple in Malviya Nagar for racial slurs against women from Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting concerns about discrimination.

