Markets settle 2.5% higher driven by US trade deal

Tue, 03 February 2026
The Indian Stock indices settled 2.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, riding on the India-US trade deal under which Washington has agreed to bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent. 

At the time of closing, Sensex was at 83,739.75, up by 2072 points or 2.5 per cent, while Nifty was at 25,727, up by 639 points or 2.5 per cent. In terms of sectors, all the major indices traded in the green. The rupee saw strong appreciation today, rising to a three-week high of Rs 90.25 against the US dollar. The markets opened on a strong positive note, exploding in positive territory amid improved global risk sentiment after the trade deal announcement. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No message from India on stopping oil purchase: Kremlin
LIVE! No message from India on stopping oil purchase: Kremlin

8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers
8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers

The House has been witnessing uproar after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane.

'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'
'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'

'Critics say the political leadership abandoned the army chief or did not back him. I disagree. 'Military leaders are trained to take decisions when given a free hand.''This was a clear go-ahead from the prime minister to the army chief.'

Why was US trade deal finalised suddenly, asks Rahul
Why was US trade deal finalised suddenly, asks Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi".

'New deal will export more American farm products to India'
'New deal will export more American farm products to India'

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

