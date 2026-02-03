Markets settle 2.5% higher driven by US trade deal

16:59





At the time of closing, Sensex was at 83,739.75, up by 2072 points or 2.5 per cent, while Nifty was at 25,727, up by 639 points or 2.5 per cent. In terms of sectors, all the major indices traded in the green. The rupee saw strong appreciation today, rising to a three-week high of Rs 90.25 against the US dollar. The markets opened on a strong positive note, exploding in positive territory amid improved global risk sentiment after the trade deal announcement. -- ANI

The Indian Stock indices settled 2.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, riding on the India-US trade deal under which Washington has agreed to bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent.