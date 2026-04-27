Over 3K fire calls received by DFS this month amid rising mercury in Delhi

21:47

As temperatures rise across the national capital, fire incidents have also surged, with the Delhi Fire Service responding to about 120 calls per day in April, up from the 70-80 calls received daily in the pre-April period.



The DFS has responded to more than 3,200 calls this month till Sunday, with the past week receiving more than 200 calls, an official said.



"There is no single specific reason behind the increase in fire calls. Heat alone is not the only factor, but it is certainly a major contributing one. As temperatures rise, the load on the electrical infrastructure increases significantly. Air conditioners run continuously, wiring heats up, and transformers operate under stress, which raises the chances of short circuits and fire incidents," a DFS official told PTI.



The official further added that the weather is also extremely dry at this time, which makes conditions more vulnerable, and that even a small spark can quickly escalate because materials are dry and highly combustible. Once a fire starts, it tends to spread faster than usual under such conditions.



"We do observe a seasonal rise in fire incidents during summer months every year, but this time the increase has been sharper. The combination of sustained high temperatures, dry winds and increased power usage is making the situation more challenging. Our teams are on alert and responding to a significantly higher volume of calls daily," the official said. -- PTI