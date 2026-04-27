Raj Cong MLA holds public hearing in Jaipur over 'contaminated' water supply

22:25

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Congress leader and Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafiq Khan on Monday visited the office of the public health engineering department in Transport Nagar in Jaipur and held a public hearing over drinking water issues in his constituency.



Khan arrived at the office carrying a bottle filled with allegedly contaminated water supplied through government taps and asked officials to either ensure clean and potable water for residents or be prepared to consume the same water themselves.



He brought along residents who have been facing problems such as water scarcity, supply of dirty water and irregular distribution. People from areas including Dev Vihar, Vinayak Enclave, Govardhanpuri and Idgah along Agra Road raised their grievances during the hearing.



The MLA also highlighted a complaint from a colony on Agra Road where inadequate water supply has reportedly led to instances of pipelines being cut by some individuals, affecting the rights of other residents.



He asked officials to take immediate action to repair the pipelines and ensure a regular supply to all households.



"The residents of Adarsh Nagar constituency had been raising complaints regarding water issues for several days. Today, I took them directly to the PHED office to ensure accountability and immediate redressal," he said. -- PTI