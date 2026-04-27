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Rupee settles 1 paisa higher to close at 94.15 against US dollar

Mon, 27 April 2026
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The rupee settled on a flat note, registering gains of just one paisa to close at 94.15 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as rising global uncertainty, escalating tensions in West Asia and soaring crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the INR/USD pair pared its initial losses, but the overall bias remains negative as FII sell-off and elevated crude oil prices restricted the gains for the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.25 against the US dollar, and touched an intraday high of 94.11 and a low of 94.28 against the greenback during the day.

At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.15 (provisional), registering a gain of just 1 paisa over its previous close. -- PTI

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