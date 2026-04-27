Jharkhand: Newly married woman stabbed to death by husband over dowry

21:26

A newly married woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district over dowry, the police said on Monday.



Momena Khatun, 19, had married Sanir Sheikh of Barharwa four months ago, they said.



In the police complaint, Momena's father, Jargis Sheikh, alleged that she had been subjected to dowry-related harassment by her husband and in-laws since the marriage. About two months ago, she was allegedly driven out of her matrimonial home and has been staying with her parents at Pahargaon.



Jargis said Momena had returned home late on Sunday night after attending a religious gathering with her younger sister and had gone to sleep in her room.



"Late in the night, the husband, along with his friends, entered her room, dragged her to the verandah and stabbed her repeatedly," he alleged.



On hearing the younger sister's screams, the assailants fled the spot. Family members rushed the victim to Rajmahal Sub-divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.



A police team arrested the husband from a mango orchard in Barharwa on Monday, they said. -- PTI