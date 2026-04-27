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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Mon, 27 April 2026
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Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Monday, snapping the three-day falling streak following a rally in Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma and positive global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.42 points or 0.83 percent to settle at 77,303.63. During the day, it surged 755.83 points or 0.98 percent to 77,420.04.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 194.75 points or 0.81 percent to close at 24,092.70.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Sun Pharma jumped 7 percent after it announced the acquisition of US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion, one of the largest overseas buyouts by Indian firms.

Reliance Industries jumped 2.88 percent. Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were also among the major gainers. -- PTI

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