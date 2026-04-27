HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iranian force fires warning shots at tanker; Indian crew safe

Mon, 27 April 2026
Share:
22:14
File image
File image
A Togo-flagged oil and chemical tanker was involved in an incident near Oman after warning shots were fired by Iranian authorities, though all 17 Indian crew onboard were safe, India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday.

The vessel, MT CHIRON 7, was navigating near Shinas outer port limits in Oman on April 25 when it encountered ships intercepted by the Iranian Coast Guard, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, a director at the ministry, said while briefing media on developments in West Asia.

"All Indian sailors are safe, and no Indian-flagged vessel has been affected," he said.

The vessel was near other ships when the Iranian Coast Guard intervened and fired warning shots.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways is coordinating closely with the ministry of external affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and continuity of operations, he said.

Over the past 24 hours, the DG Shipping control room handled 7,780 calls and 16,650 emails, maintaining communication with 2,770 Indian ships, with 12 reporting updates. 

The situation is under close watch, with no cause for concern at present. --PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iranian force fires warning shots at tanker; Indian crew safe
LIVE! Iranian force fires warning shots at tanker; Indian crew safe

IPL 2026, DC vs RCB Updates: RCB steamroll DC by nine wickets
IPL 2026, DC vs RCB Updates: RCB steamroll DC by nine wickets

Marathi must for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers: Minister
Marathi must for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers: Minister

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has mandated that all commercial passenger vehicle drivers in the state must possess a working knowledge of Marathi, warning of strict action against those who refuse to comply.

Iran offers 'new proposal' to US to end war, reopen Hormuz
Iran offers 'new proposal' to US to end war, reopen Hormuz

In a significant diplomatic manoeuvre aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, Iran has reportedly submitted a "new proposal" to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries.

'Same feeling': Cong leader's remarks on US shooting sparks row
'Same feeling': Cong leader's remarks on US shooting sparks row

A controversy has erupted over remarks made by Maharashtra MLA Vijay Wadettiwar regarding the shooting incident at an event attended by former US President Donald Trump. The BJP has demanded a condemnation from Congress leader Rahul...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO