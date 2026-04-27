Woman doctor found dead in hostel room at Agra hospital

22:43

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A 28-year-old woman doctor, who was pursuing her MD, was found dead in her hostel room at the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra under suspicious circumstances, the police said on Monday.



Assistant commissioner of police Manisha said that the body of Dr Vartika was discovered in her hostel room on Sunday evening.



According to the ACP, Vartika's family members contacted her friends after receiving no response from her despite repeated phone calls. When the friends visited the hostel to check on her, they found that the door to her room was locked from inside.



The officer said that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, broke open the door and found the doctor lying unconscious on her bed.



She said that the police rushed Vartika to a medical college, where doctors declared her dead.



The ACP further said preliminary investigations have revealed that Vartika was suffering from mental distress and was undergoing treatment for the same.



The body has been sent for postmortem and exact cause of the doctor's death would be ascertained once the report comes, the police said.



ACP Manisha also said that no suicide note has been recovered from the hostel room. -- PTI