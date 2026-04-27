AAP MPs' exit: RS records changed, party to move court

20:33

Aam Aadmi Party will move court if the seven former party MPs are not disqualified under the anti-defection law, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday, as the chairman of the Upper House accepted their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Reacting to the chairman's decision, he alleged that the objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its demand for their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution had not been considered.



"It has been brought to my notice that the party position of the AAP as reflected in the official records, documents, and publications of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been altered unilaterally, without any prior intimation to, or concurrence of, the party or its Floor Leader in the House," Singh wrote in his letter to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI



"The Chairman has taken cognisance of the letter submitted by those seven MPs and based on that, accepted their merger. The objection raised by us and the disqualification we sought under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution have not even been considered," Singh said.