5 workers die as crane collapses at prefab manufacturing unit in Telangana

22:11

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Five migrant labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a crane collapsed at a prefabricated structure manufacturing unit in Shankarpally near Hyderabad on Monday evening, the police said.



The incident occurred in Mahalingapuram village amid strong winds and rains.



As many as 17 workers took shelter in a shed when the crane fell on it. The workers hailed from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.



"Two of them died on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.



Twelve workers, who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital, police said.



The exact cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.



Prefabricated structures are manufactured at the unit, police added. Further investigation is on. -- PTI