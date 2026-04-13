Just inches away from...: Iran blames US for failed talks

08:49

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said "zero lessons earned" after hours of negotiations between the United States and Iran held in Pakistan as the "Islamabad MoU" ended in a stalemate, despite being close to a breakthrough.

He said Iran engaged in good faith during the discussions but faced "maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockade" from the US side, which led to the collapse of the talks.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned. Good will begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity."

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump have "no effect on the Iranian nation," even as he signalled cautious progress in ongoing engagements between Iran and the United States.

According to remarks carried by Iranian state media and reported by Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Tehran had presented "very good initiatives" during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process.

"Trump's recent threats have no effect on the Iranian nation and issued a warning to the US president, saying, if you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic," Ghalibaf said.

"We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson", he further said, reiterating Iran's firm stance against external pressure.

The remarks came after hours of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended in a stalemate on Sunday.





US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement had been reached despite extensive discussions.

He added that while the US delegation would return without a deal, the outcome was "bad news for Iran" more than for the United States.